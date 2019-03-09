The Cruz Show: Nipsey Hussle Talks Working With YG, Blueface’s Record Deal, & More [Video]

Nipsey Hussle Talks About His Upcoming Projects And Much More

When the one-and-only Nipsey Hussle is in the room, you can always expect that he’s dropping knowledge.

The Crenshaw rapper stopped by Power 106’s The Cruz Show earlier this week to show some love, and while he was in the building, he gave details on anything and everything about his upcoming projects. Hussle talked about working with the likes of YG and DJ Khaled, Blueface’s controversial record deal, and so much more.

Peep the full interview below to get the inside scoop: