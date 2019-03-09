We Hate You People: R. Kelly Free From Jail After Unknown *Potential* Pedophile Propagator Pays His $161,000 Child Support Arrears

R. Kelly Released From Jail After Someone Pays $161,000 For Him

R. Kelly will walk out of the Chicago jail where he’s been sitting since Wednesday after he was arrested for back child support.

According to the AP, much like his last exit from confinement, “someone” has paid the $161,000 arrears on Kelly’s behalf.

A spokeswoman for the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, Sophia Ansari, said that Robert would likely be released this afternoon, but she did not know the name of the person who paid the debt.

Somebody keep an eye on that janky daycare owner.

SMFH @ these people who still ride and enable R. Kelly.