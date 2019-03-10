Texas Man Confesses To Raping 3-Year-Old Girl & Giving Her Two STDs

Man Confesses to Raping 3-Year-Old Girl Leading to Her Contracting Two STDs

According to the NY Post, a Texas man confessed to raping his 3-year-old toddler relative, leading her to contract chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Drevon Alexander Perkins, 26, of was arrested after the girl’s mother noticed discharge in her diaper and took her to a hospital for observation. A doctor confirmed she had been infected with not one but two sexually transmitted diseases and a police investigation was launched.

Perkins later admitted during a polygraph test to raping the child while he was “high on drugs” earlier this year and attacked her at his apartment while her mother was working.

Perkins had been previously been diagnosed with chlamydia and gonorrhea according to his medical records.

He remains in custody on $100,000 bond for felony super aggravated sexual assault of a child. If convicted, Perkins reportedly faces a minimum of 25 years in prison.