Prayers Up: George Foreman’s Daughter Reportedly Found Dead In Her Home

George Foreman’s Daughter Found Dead In Her Home

According to TMZ, George Foreman’s daughter, Freeda has reportedly died.

According to police reports, Freeda’s body was found in her home near Houston, Texas by a family member. Cops are still waiting on a report from the coroner’s office on the cause of death, but don’t think foul play was involved.

Freeda began boxing professionally in 2000 and won her first 5 fights before losing her sixth bout in 2001. She retired after the loss with a pro record of 5-1 with 3 KOs to focus on being a mother and boxing promoter.

Freeda was born in Texas and is one of George’s 5 daughters. He also has 5 sons (all named George) and Freeda’s middle name is George as well.