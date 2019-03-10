Kang Thangs: T.I. Gets $600K Restaurant Lawsuit With Former Employees Dropped

T.I. Clear In $600K Battle With Former Restaurant Employees

According to The Blast, T.I. no longer has to sweat a lawsuit filed by his former restaurant employees who accused him of fraud.

According to court documents, the rapper and his former employees at the closed down Atlanta restaurant, Scales 925, informed the court that the lawsuit against him and his business partner is being thrown out. Scales 925 had opened in 2015 but closed the following year after several issues.

The case will officially be closed and the ex-employees were promised nothing as consideration for dropping the case.

If you recall, former employees of the restaurant hit T.I. with an amended federal lawsuit over unpaid wages and overtime. The ex-employees reportedly claimed in their original lawsuit that T.I. and his business partners used money from the restaurant for their own personal gain and paid themselves an unreasonably high salary while the business was losing money.

The amended complaint came months after the restaurant filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.