The Cruz Show: 2 Chainz Talks His Friendship With LeBron James & Getting A Kendrick Feature [Video]

2 Chainz Details The Making Of Rap Or Go To The League

It’s been about a week since 2 Chainz dropped his latest studio album, Rap Or Go To The League, and the responses to his project are still looking as strong as ever.

In his most recent interview, the Atlanta rapper touched down in the West Coast to stop by Power 106’s The Cruz Show. While in the building Chainz touched on everything from his “A&R” and good friend LeBron James, how he ended up getting a Kendrick Lamar feature on his album, ad his thoughts on the latest R. Kelly news.

Peep what he has to say about all of that and more, below: