‘She Said Yes’: A-Rod Proposes To J. Lo With $1 Million Ring

J.Lo & A-Rod Engaged

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are making things ALL the way official. The singer is engaged to her former MLB player boo after over two years of dating.

“She said yes,” A-Rod, 43, captioned a photo of J. Lo’s hand wearing a HUGE ring.

J. Lo also reposted the pic on her page.

E! News reports that the proposal went down while they vacationed in Bakers Bay, Bahamas. They add that her ring is easily worth $10 million as estimated by a jeweler.

“I would imagine Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring to have a retail value approaching a million dollars,” Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds, told E! News in a statement. “It looks to be an emerald cut around 10 carats, likely an extremely good stone—VS in color and clarity.”

J. Lo has been proposed to five times; she was married to Ojani Noa (in 1997), Cris Judd (in 2001), and Marc Anthony (in 2004) and engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004.

Congrats to the happy couple!