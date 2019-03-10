Big Mad Barbz: Nicki Minaj Just Cancelled Another Show On Her European Tour Because Of “Technical Issues”

Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Had To Cancel Another Show

A lot of fans are disappointed after another one Nicki Minaj’s European concerts was cancelled only a couple hours before showtime. Now, the rapper is explaining why her hands were tied in cancelling two shows on her Nicki Wrld Tour.

Minaj posted video to her Instagram on Sunday morning (March 10) after canceling her Bordeaux, France show at Arkea Arena the night before. This comes just a few weeks after the star cancelled her Bratislava, Slovakia show at Ondrej Nepela Arena on February 22.

“You guys, it’s not in my best interest not to perform and lose money and aggravate my fans. I love performing for my fans,” she explained following the announcement. “I’m more excited than you are before the show. These two cities that had technical issues were cities I’d never been to before. We tried to add them, but they just didn’t have the power in the building to facilitate my show and they didn’t tell us that until three hours before the show as opposed to once we did sound check, they said that it was fine,” she continued. “But anyway. Every artist, every artist, has technical difficulties and has to cancel shows. I want to tell you guys that I love you dearly and I really hope to make it up very soon.”

The rapper also took to Twitter to give us some thoughts on the current situation, calling out people who are skeptical of any actual “technical issues” who think Nicki’s cancellations might be for different reasons.

She insists that her and her tour mate Juice WRLD are just as excited for the show as the fans are and it’s not in her best interest to lose money.

Why would an artist cancel a show & lose money? What for? When they’re already in the building, dressed, etc. The artist is just as mad as the fans when a show can’t go on. I love seeing my fans. Nothing can stop me. B4 the show, juice WRLD & I are just as excited as u guys are. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) March 9, 2019

Nicki Minaj is touring in Europe through the end of March.