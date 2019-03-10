Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crashes, Killing All 157 Aboard Including Americans

Ethiopian Airlines Crash Kills 157 People

157 people are dead after an airplane crashed just minutes after takeoff.

CNN reports that Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 left Bole airport in Addis Ababa bound for Nairobi, Kenya, at 8:38 a.m. Sunday before losing contact with the control tower minutes later at 8:44 a.m.

An airline spokesperson told CNN the victims were of 35 different nationalities that included 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, nine Ethiopians, eight Americans, eight Italians, and seven UK nationals were among the passengers.

Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam, called the pilot’s track record “excellent” and added that he’d flown more than 8,000 hours. The senior pilot also reportedly told air traffic control that he was experiencing technical difficulties and asked permission to return back to the airport.

Authorities are not ruling out the idea of a terror attack.

This story is still developing…