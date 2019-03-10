For Your Viewing Pleasure: Khalid Makes His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut To Perform “Better” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
The BRIT Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

Khalid Takes The Stage At SNL To Perform “Better” And “Talk”

Khalid is on top of the world right now.

Only two days after the release of his latest single “My Bad,” the singer made his first appearance on the legendary Saturday Night Live stage. After teasing the major milestone all week, the 21-year-old delivered a performance of “Talk” followed by his song “Better,” both from his 2018 EP, Sun City.

In case you missed it, check out Khalid’s performance of “Better” down below:

 

Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Music, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.