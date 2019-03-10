For Your Viewing Pleasure: Khalid Makes His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut To Perform “Better” [Video]

Khalid Takes The Stage At SNL To Perform “Better” And “Talk”

Khalid is on top of the world right now.

Only two days after the release of his latest single “My Bad,” the singer made his first appearance on the legendary Saturday Night Live stage. After teasing the major milestone all week, the 21-year-old delivered a performance of “Talk” followed by his song “Better,” both from his 2018 EP, Sun City.

In case you missed it, check out Khalid’s performance of “Better” down below: