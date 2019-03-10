Get Well Soon: OG Maco Reveals He’s Been Abandoned By Friends & Family While Suffering From A Skin-Eating Disease

OG Maco Reveals His Struggle With A Skin-Eating Disease

For the last couple of months, OG Maco has been sporting different methods of covering his face in the pictures he posts to his Instagram page. Now, the rapper has revealed the details of his condition in hopes of inspiring anyone going through some similar hardships.

Maco took to his Instagram stories to post pictures of his full face for the first time in a few months, showing off a rash that goes from his face onto the top of his head.

In the caption of his first photo, the rapper wrote, “So much healing has occurred thanks to God and my doctors that I’m willing to show all a fraction of what i’ve been going through. I was improperly treated for a minor rash and eded up with a skin eating disease for the last few months. This is the best it’s looked. I hope it gives someone hope.”

He goes on to say, “I’ve been going through this alone 90% of the time, without the support of the person I love, without most of my “friends”, without anything but my own strength and God. Girlfriends/Lovers will leave you at your worst. Friendship is many times just a word. Actions are everything. Believe in those who show you actions worth believing in.”

Following the rapper telling his extremely personal story, OG Maco was met with the support of his fans, so he took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

I love you all and appreciate your support from the bottom of my heart ❤️ 🙏🏾 Thank you ❤️ — OG MACO (@OGMaco) March 10, 2019

Prayers up for OG Maco in this trying time.