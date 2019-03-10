Exclusive: Dr. Imani Walker & Shanique Drummond Talk “Married To Medicine LA,” Cast Member Beef, Twitter Trolls & More!

Exclusive Peek Into Married To Medicine LA

We’re only hours away from the highly anticipated series premiere of “Married To Medicine LA” that follows another dynamic (and well-moisturized) group of doctors and wives in the exclusive Los Angeles medical community as they navigate their careers, social circles and marriages.

And yes, there’s some delicious drama sprinkled throughout Bravo’s latest Married To Medicine spin-off starring Dr. Imani Walker, Asha Kamali-Blankinship, Dr. Noelle Reid, Shanique Drummond and Dr. Britten Cole (and friend Jazmin Johnson) who thrive (and occasionally clash) in LA’s incredibly small Black medical community.

We caught up with Dr. Walker (outspoken psychiatrist who serves as Medical Director of Gateways Hospital & Mental Health Center) and Shanique Drummond (real estate property manager married to Dr. Robert Drummond) in La La Land where they dished on everything from beef with a certain cast member to messy Twitter trolls to their love for Dr. Heavenly in our exclusive InstaStory interview (that’s LIVE now).

“Married to Medicine LA” premieres TONIGHT at 9/8c on Bravo!