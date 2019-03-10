“Seeking Sister Wife” Exclusive: Vanessa’s Sisters Visit But Don’t Seem To Be Fans Of Dimitri And Ashley [VIDEO]

Vanessa’s Family Visits And Disapproves Of Her Lifestyle

A new episode of “Seeking Sister Wife” Airs tonight on TLC and we’ve got an exclusive clip for you guys… Vanessa’s twin sister Adrienne (and her half-sister Amy) comes to visit and everything turns awkward. In Adrienne’s opinion, Vanessa will be treated like an afterthought in this relationship and she just can’t understand why (or doesn’t believe that) Vanessa would choose this lifestyle. Family is very important to Vanessa, but if Adrienne doesn’t accept her new lifestyle, will Vanessa ultimately be forced to choose between her twin or Dimitri and Ashley?

How would you react if Vanessa was YOUR sister?

Sunday’s (3/10) episode airs at 10pm ET/PT on TLC. Will you be watching?