NBKOTB: Marcel Alexander ‘EinnerGy’ Feat. J Alston [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Marcel Alexander “EinnerGy” ft. J Alston (Official Video)

There’s a new black kid on the block. Singer/songwriter Marcel Alexander has dropped the official music video for his new track “EinnerGy.” The song features J Alston with direction from Fortune Visuals.

He also recently dropped his IV Songs in Winter EP, check it out here: http://smarturl.it/IVsongsinwinter

View this post on Instagram

#UnreleasedPhotoSeries All Business 📸: @kivenchy

A post shared by Marcel Alexander (@livelitemarcel) on

Categories: New Black Kid on the Block, News, Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.