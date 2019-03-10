NBKOTB: Marcel Alexander ‘EinnerGy’ Feat. J Alston [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Marcel Alexander “EinnerGy” ft. J Alston (Official Video)
There’s a new black kid on the block. Singer/songwriter Marcel Alexander has dropped the official music video for his new track “EinnerGy.” The song features J Alston with direction from Fortune Visuals.
He also recently dropped his IV Songs in Winter EP, check it out here: http://smarturl.it/IVsongsinwinter
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.