They Went There: ‘SNL’ Accurately Spoofs R. Kelly’s Hysterical Interview With Gayle King [Video]

SNL Spoofs R.Kelly Interview

Many parodies of R. Kelly‘s emotional interview with Gayle King have been made already, but SNL’s spoof was certainly one worth watching. Kenan Thompson took on the role of Kelly while Leslie Jones hilariously played Gayle in the show’s opening skit and they didn’t miss a beat. But that wasn’t the end of the R. Kelly talk on Saturday’s show.

SNL cast member Pete Davidson gave his two cents on the pied piper’s recent antics saying

“If you support the Catholic Church, isn’t that like the same thing as being a R. Kelly fan? I don’t really see a difference, only, like, one’s music is significantly better. Look, I’m not saying it’s an easy decision, I’m just saying, you don’t know how good someone’s music is until you find out they’re a pedophile. “And the reason everyone’s so upset is because R. Kelly and Michael Jackson made great music. If I found out Macklemore did some weird stuff, I’d be happy to free up the space on my iPhone.”

LOL. Check out the full skit above.