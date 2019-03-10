Deplorable: College Of Charleston Students Walk Out Of Class Over Rancidly Racist ‘Slave Farm’ Video

HAPPENING NOW: College of Charleston students are protesting the “lack of consequences to racial comments” after a video surfaced of their peers making inappropriate comments. I’ll have the full story at 4/5/6. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/dRaGZB8FxD — Brooke Live 5 News (@brookegriff_tv) March 8, 2019

College Of Charleston Students Stage Walk Out

A racist video that began circulating on social media caused walkouts at a Charleston, South Carolina college.

HUNDREDS of College of Charleston students walked out of class Friday afternoon in protest of a social media video that includes some rancidly racist comments, reports Live 5 News.

In the video, three men are in a truck at Charleston’s Francis Marion National Forest making statements about visiting “a slave farm.”

“Yes sir, we are here in the country about to visit my slave farm,” says one of the people in the video. “Leroy, I told you to get back to that plantation. Leroy! Get your black *** up here tonight,” adds another.

The College of Charleston says it's investigating after a video appeared on social media "that was deeply offensive and featured racist statements." #chsnews #CofC STORY–> https://t.co/kIG2ECQWzH pic.twitter.com/qtomp2bM9l — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) March 7, 2019

CofC Interim President Stephen Osborne says the college’s Division of Student Affairs is investigating.

“This week, I learned of a social media video that was deeply offensive and featured racist statements that made light of our country’s historical wrongs regarding slavery,” Osborne said. “These disturbing comments run completely counter to our core values of integrity, respect for the individual student, diversity and community.”

Students allege that the college has a history of racism.

“As much as I would like to say I was shocked. I wasn’t. It was,’Here we go again,’” said Courtney Hicks, a senior at the college told Live 5.

We applaud the students who walked out over this incident. Students shouldn’t have to study alongside their (clearly) racist peers.