Ciara Spreads Her Wings And Flosses That Bangin’ Mommy Bawwwwdy For Vogue Brasil

- By Bossip Staff
Ciara and Russell Wilson

Source: @ParisaMichelle / Splash News

Ciara Stuns In Vogue Brasil Shoot

Looks like Ciara got some good work in while she and the family were in Brazil for Carnaval. Cici posted this video of her wearing an intricate costume for a special Vogue Brasil feature.

Russell Wilson commented on the post, saying: “INCREDIBLE. Truly stunning baby. 😍🙏🏾”

Vogue Brasil also posted a photo on their Instagram account.

We love how Russell Wilson always cheers his wife on.

Squad Goals. #FamilyTime ❤️🙏🏾

