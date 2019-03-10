Ciara Spreads Her Wings And Flosses That Bangin’ Mommy Bawwwwdy For Vogue Brasil
Ciara Stuns In Vogue Brasil Shoot
Looks like Ciara got some good work in while she and the family were in Brazil for Carnaval. Cici posted this video of her wearing an intricate costume for a special Vogue Brasil feature.
Russell Wilson commented on the post, saying: “INCREDIBLE. Truly stunning baby. 😍🙏🏾”
Vogue Brasil also posted a photo on their Instagram account.
Em sua breve passagem pelo Rio de Janeiro, onde participou de um encontro sobre os direitos das mulheres, @Ciara entrou no clima da folia e posou para um ensaio a bordo de fantasias deslumbrantes criadas por @HenryFilho609. No link da bio, veja todas as fotos (exclusivas!) e um depoimento da cantora. (Via @nomello e @maripayno; foto: @timotheealexx; styling: @YanAcioli; beleza @yolondafrederick e @kiyahwright1; agradecimento: @hannai_me) #Ciara #Carnaval
We love how Russell Wilson always cheers his wife on.
Hit the flip for some precious photos of the Wilsons on their vacay.
