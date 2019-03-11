RHOA: NeNe Is Getting DRAGGED To Private Closet Hell For Possibly Putting Her Hands On Pregnant Porsha

NeNe Dragged For Allegedly Grabbing Porsha’s Belt

When we last saw Real Housewives of Atlanta we watched NeNe have a whole fit over Kandi and Porsha going into her super secret private closet at her Bye Wig party. NeNe flipped out and started grabbing cameramen and went ballistic as the show went to black.

Well, when this week’s episode opened up we saw that she went right after Porsha and may or may not have put her hands on her. We also know that Porsha’s belt came off but it’s unclear if NeNe ripped it off or if Porsha took it off to defend herself.

The mystery will come back again during the reunion.

When Porsha was asked about how the belt came off in the confessional this is what happened:

“Nothing happened with the belt. I’m not really talking about that because our relationship will be ruined.”

So how did the belt come off? Nobody knows but we know NeNe is catching all sorts of hell for going after a pregnant woman.

Idc what Nene is going thru it’s nvr ok to put hands on ppl especially a pregnant woman. 🤷🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ #rhoa pic.twitter.com/comHi1yFlE — Zoe baby 🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@ZoePoupe) March 11, 2019

Did she deserve to get dragged? Take a look…