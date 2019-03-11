Jordyn Woods’ Replacement? Meet Heather Sanders Who Is Kylie Jenner’s Newest Banging Best Friend

Kylie Jenner’s New Bestie Is Bae

In the last month or so, Kylie Jenner has had to find a new bestie after Jordyn Woods had some sort of hook up with Tristan Thompson that got blamed for ruining Khloe Kardashian’s imaginary matrimony. There have been rumors that Kylie and Jordyn are trying to work towards a friendship but it’s obviously complicated.

So who has Kylie been turning to this whole time? Her friend Heather Sanders. She’s married with two kids and is a business owner, with a Youtube channel that has 85,000 subscribers. She and Kylie were pregnant at the same time and have known one another for a while. Plus she’s friends with Jordyn.

Also, she’s the one who had that BIG fight with Blac Chyna who used to be her friend—before she seemingly took Kylie’s side in that whole Tyga stealing scandal.

And she’s pretty damn fine. Take a look…