Beige Rager Joe Budden Dotishly Disses Carnival Costume Culture, Gets Diaspora DRAGGED To Velcro Bearded Hell

The Whole Entire Caribbean Vs. Joe Budden

Belligerent blabber mouth Joe Budden was back at it again with the offensive shenanigans. This time, taking aim at women who wear costumes at Trinidad’s famed Carnival during his popular podcast. In the clip, he’s heard mumbling “these chicks can’t wait to put on Carnival outfits and be hoes” in a strange Ashanti and Mya sneak diss that sent Caribbean Twitter into a TIZZY.

Now, to be fair, beige rager Budden attempted to clarify his comments and explained that he was only talking about culture appropriators–basically American women outside the culture–but still seemed to miss the point that he equated carnival costumes with ho behavior which made the situation worse, especially on Twitter, where he’s currently being DRAGGED straight to velcro bearded Hell.

See what happens when you talk about carnival Joe Budden?! 😂 Leave it alone!!! pic.twitter.com/sOc609DHrh — RIANNA (@RiannaNaomi) March 11, 2019

