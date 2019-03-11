Really?!?! R. Kelly Ridiculously Rationalizes Refusal To Render Child Support, Ex-Wife “Brainwashed” Their Kids

R. Kelly Rationalizes Why He Stopped Paying Child Support

R. Kelly was released from jail this weekend after some heada$$ enabler paid the $160,000 child support that was in arrears. Today, we find out why Robert was so far behind despite the claiming to Gayle King that he wanted a relationship with his children.

According to TMZ, sources close to Robert say that he stopped paying child support to spite his ex-wife Drea Kelly. The singer believes Drea “brainwashed” the kids and turned him against him. Which, ironically, is the exact same thing that the parents of his *alleged* victims have said about him.

This withholding of money just goes to show how stupid Robert really is. Taking away the money your children need to live in order to punish your ex-wife makes no sense whatsoever.

Kelly “scraped together” the cash to get out of jail thanks to an unknown “benefactor”. He had been paying $20,833 since January 2009 but fell off the wagon HARD last year.

Drea and Robert have conflicting stories about why he doesn’t have a relationship with his children, both blaming each other for changing their phone numbers.

Drea says she’s down to allow Robert to see the kids but she hasn’t heard from him since 2017 after she went public about his abuse of her.

Robert’s life is an absolute f**king mess. Just put him in prison already.