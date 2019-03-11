Bye Wig! Marlo & Cynthia React To NeNe Unfollowing Almost EVERYONE After The Reunion

Marlo Hampton And Cynthia Bailey Talk NeNe Leakes On WWHL

Marlo Hampton and Cynthia Bailey are offering their opinion on their friend who apparently was none too pleased with their recent reunion taping.

In case you didn’t know, the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 reunion taped on Thursday, March 7, and based on NeNe’s social media activity it apparently didn’t go too well.

Fans noticed that NeNe unfollowed almost ALL of her seven castmates; Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille and Tanya Sam. The only people she still follows are Marlo Hampton and Shamari DeVoe.

During Sunday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” Marlo Hampton and Cynthia Bailey were asked by Andy Cohen (who NeNe also unfollowed) to share their thoughts on her “so nasty and so rude” behavior.

“You’re gonna have to tune in for the reunion,” said Marlo while Cynthia stayed completely quiet.

Rumors are swirling that NeNe was particularly upset with her best friend Cyn during the taping.

That’s not all, watch the ladies talk Kenya Moore and Marlo’s career on the flip.