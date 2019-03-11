Closet Calamity: The Ladies Of RHOA React To THAT Storage Space Scandal [Video]

The Ladies Discuss NeNe’s Closet On The RHOA Aftershow

Another day, another bit of drama surrounding that closet calamity. After NeNe went OFF about Porsha and Kandi exploring her closet and (possibly) put her hands on Porsha seemingly snatching her belt, the ladies of RHOA reacted to the scandal.

According to NeNe, she was flummoxed that women she invited into her home for her “Bye Wig” party had the audacity to invade her personal space.

“I changed and didn’t even realize I changed,” said NeNe. I went ape on they a**, I was just so irritated that these girls would come to somebody would come to someone’s house and start opening up their drawers.

Kandi, however, had no idea it was even that serious but she’s remorseful.

“I got the fact that she thought it was off limits but I think she was moreso upset about the cameraman who followed us into the closet,” said Kandi. After we came out the closet I was like ‘Okay I’m getting the hell up outta here.’ NeNe comes rushing down the steps and I’m just trying to keep things calm, I felt bad that I was part of the trigger.”

This is FOR SURE going to be a hot topic of discussion at the reunion.

YOU tell us; did NeNe overreact about her closet?