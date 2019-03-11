Selfie Starved Woman Gets Scratched By Jaguar After Climbing Barrier At Zoo, Pray For The Frazzled Feline

Yes, yes, she is…

Jaguar Scratches Woman At Arizona Zoo

A selfie starved woman got caught in the claws of a jaguar at an Arizona zoo.

Over the weekend news broke that an attendee of Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park was injured after she stupidly climbed a barrier to get close to a big cat.

The female jaguar attacked the woman for invading its space and video footage of the woman who’s in her 30s bleeding and being rendered aid has surfaced.

#BREAKING: Rural Metro has responded to a report of a woman getting attacked by a jaguar at Wildlife World Zoo. Courtesy: Adam Wilkerson pic.twitter.com/PMUFL5BWUy — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) March 10, 2019

Now CNN reports that the woman has apologized to the zoo for her behavior.

The woman returned to the Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park following the attack and said she “feels horrible about the bad publicity the zoo is getting regarding the incident,” spokeswoman Kristy Morcum said according to CNN affiliates KTVK and KPHO. Morcum said the woman apologized and admitted fault.

The zoo’s assuring people that the animal will NOT be euthanized because the incident was not its fault.

We can promise you nothing will happen to our jaguar. She’s a wild animal and there were proper barriers in place to keep our guests safe- not a wild animals fault when barriers are crossed. Still sending prayers to her and her family. — Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park (@ZooWildlife) March 10, 2019

We’re sending our thoughts and prayers to the frazzled feline who had to endure a dummy daring to invade her space.

WHY WOULD YOU CLIMB THE BARRIER, LADY?!