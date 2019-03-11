José What’d You See? Canseco Alleges A-Rod Cheated On J.Lo With His Ex-Wife Jessica

Jose Canseco Claims Alex Rodriguez Cheated On Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged over the weekend, but not everyone is happy for them.

Last night Jose Canseco tweeted claims that Rodriguez has been messing with his ex-wife Jessica behind J.Lo’s back:

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

He continued:

I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

It sounds like Canseco is trying to bait A-Rod into wrestling or something. Do you believe there is any truth to what he’s saying?