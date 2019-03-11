José What’d You See? Canseco Alleges A-Rod Cheated On J.Lo With His Ex-Wife Jessica
Jose Canseco Claims Alex Rodriguez Cheated On Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged over the weekend, but not everyone is happy for them.
Last night Jose Canseco tweeted claims that Rodriguez has been messing with his ex-wife Jessica behind J.Lo’s back:
Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is
He continued:
I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone
Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want
I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I’m saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate
It sounds like Canseco is trying to bait A-Rod into wrestling or something. Do you believe there is any truth to what he’s saying?
