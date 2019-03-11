Lynn Whitfield, Essence Atkins, & More Honored At The 50TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS NOMINEES LUNCHEON [Photos]

Over the weekend, some of your faves were in the building for the 50th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon.

Going down at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles, Logan Browning, Marcus Scribner, Niles Fitch and Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Lynn Whitfield, and more came through, as the NAACP celebrated the achievements of the Image Awards nominees.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson hit the stage to praise them all for “telling the authentic stories of people of color, emphasizing the importance of representation across Hollywood, politics, and the corporate landscape,” a press release states.

“How people see us on the big screen is how they treat us in the streets,” he said. “The Image Awards Nominees Luncheon is an occasion to celebrate the nominees of the prestigious Image Award. The best and brightest in film, television, music, literature and social justice. We are here today because each one of you has been integral to furthering equity, quality, and inclusion.”

be sure to tune into the awards show, live on TV One, March 30.