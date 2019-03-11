Lynn Whitfield, Essence Atkins, & More Honored At The 50TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS NOMINEES LUNCHEON [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

NAACP Image Awards nominees luncheon

Source: NAACP / Courtesy of NAACP

Over the weekend, some of your faves were in the building for the 50th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon.

Going down at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles, Logan Browning, Marcus Scribner, Niles Fitch and Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Lynn Whitfield, and more came through, as the NAACP celebrated the achievements of the Image Awards nominees.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson hit the stage to praise them all for “telling the authentic stories of people of color, emphasizing the importance of representation across Hollywood, politics, and the corporate landscape,” a press release states.

“How people see us on the big screen is how they treat us in the streets,” he said. “The Image Awards Nominees Luncheon is an occasion to celebrate the nominees of the prestigious Image Award. The best and brightest in film, television, music, literature and social justice. We are here today because each one of you has been integral to furthering equity, quality, and inclusion.”

NAACP Image Awards nominees luncheon

Check out more photos on the flip and be sure to tune into the awards show, live on TV One, March 30.

NAACP Image Awards nominees luncheon

Source: NAACP / Courtesy of NAACP

Lynn Whitfiled, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Greenleaf.

NAACP Image Awards nominees luncheon

Source: NAACP / Courtesy of NAACP

NAACP Image Awards nominees luncheon

Source: NAACP / Courtesy of NAACP

Logan Browning, nominated for Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series – Dear White People.

NAACP Image Awards nominees luncheon

Source: NAACP / Courtesy of NAACP

Essence Atkins, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a  Comedy Series – Marlon.

NAACP Image Awards nominees luncheon

Source: NAACP / Courtesy of NAACP

Marcus Scribner, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – blackish.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Entertainment, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.