This Jawn Drawlin’ Or Nah? Peep Fan Film ‘Bel-Air’, A Dramatic Reimagining Of Will Smith’s ‘The Fresh Prince’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
‘Bel Air’ Is Fan-Made, Dramatic, Viral Recreation Of ‘Fresh Prince’
If you can find someone who absolutely HATES The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, we’ll give you $100. Ok, not really, but still, what type of domestic terrorist HATES Fresh Prince?!
The popularity of the 90s era sitcom hasn’t dwindled a bit since it went off the air on May 20, 1996. It’s so popular that today we caught wind of a dramatic reinvention of the show in the form of a fan-made short film created by cinematographer Morgan Cooper.
We never even imagined such a thing, but alas, here it is and it appears that Morgan put some real effort into completely turning the legendary show on its head with a fresh new perspective. Press play and check it out below.
Thoughts?
