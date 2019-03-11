This Jawn Drawlin’ Or Nah? Peep Fan Film ‘Bel-Air’, A Dramatic Reimagining Of Will Smith’s ‘The Fresh Prince’ [Video]

‘Bel Air’ Is Fan-Made, Dramatic, Viral Recreation Of ‘Fresh Prince’

If you can find someone who absolutely HATES The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, we’ll give you $100. Ok, not really, but still, what type of domestic terrorist HATES Fresh Prince?!

The popularity of the 90s era sitcom hasn’t dwindled a bit since it went off the air on May 20, 1996. It’s so popular that today we caught wind of a dramatic reinvention of the show in the form of a fan-made short film created by cinematographer Morgan Cooper.

https://t.co/nCx5LcgXhy Like most 90’s kids, I grew up watching Fresh Prince. Even as a kid, I always thought there was more to the story… so I decided to make this. S/O to incredible team who worked on this! @tldtoday @kustoo @BeleafMel @easymccoy @madebyutah @txyxuxs — Morgan Cooper (@morgancooperdp) March 10, 2019

We never even imagined such a thing, but alas, here it is and it appears that Morgan put some real effort into completely turning the legendary show on its head with a fresh new perspective. Press play and check it out below.

Thoughts?