Damn, Already? This Former Baseball Player’s Claims That A Rod Is ALREADY Cheating On Newly Engaged J. Lo Is Blowing Up Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Jose Canseco Claims A. Rod Is Cheating
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez couldn’t even have the weekend to enjoy their new engagement before someone tried to put a poop in the punch bowl. Jose Canseco, the former MLB star who was outed for steroid use and has since tried to snitch on every player he can, took to Twitter to make the following claims.
Word? Well, we imagine he came to his senses and…
No? Ok, well, naturally his meltdown was met with a whole gang of jokes, slander and some who actually believed him. Take a look at the calamity and jokes that ensued.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.