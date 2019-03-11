Damn, Already? This Former Baseball Player’s Claims That A Rod Is ALREADY Cheating On Newly Engaged J. Lo Is Blowing Up Twitter

Jose Canseco Claims A. Rod Is Cheating

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez couldn’t even have the weekend to enjoy their new engagement before someone tried to put a poop in the punch bowl. Jose Canseco, the former MLB star who was outed for steroid use and has since tried to snitch on every player he can, took to Twitter to make the following claims.

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Word? Well, we imagine he came to his senses and…

Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

No? Ok, well, naturally his meltdown was met with a whole gang of jokes, slander and some who actually believed him. Take a look at the calamity and jokes that ensued.