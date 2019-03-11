Florida (Of Course) Woman Claims That ‘Demons Made Her’ Steal Rental Car [Video]

Woman Says Demons Made Her Steal A Car

Another day, another Florida story. A wayward woman is making national headlines for bizarrely blaming her rental car pilfering ways on outside forces. WJXT reports that Gardina McCullough, 23 appeared in court Friday morning on car theft charges, with a bond set at $15,003.

Ace Rent-a-Car employees called authorities after they said she stole an SUV from them. After she was arrested and found hiding at a hotel she told a local news station, “Demons told me to do it…I didn’t take it, demons took it.”

She continued, “I tried to rent it, but y’all didn’t want to rent me a car. Y’all talking about how y’all didn’t have any cars to rent so I stole y’alls (expletive).”

SMH, oh Florida. Oh Florida…