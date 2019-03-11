Jesus Take The Musical Selection: Mayor Bill de Blasio Dances To “I Believe I Can Fly” With Enthusiastic Black Church-Goers [Video]

He Joins In At A South Carolina Church

By this time, it’s pretty well known White politicians will go the extra mile to *ahem* pander to a Black audience.

But if you’re gonna be hanging with the Black folks, at least make sure you get all the latest memos about who we’re messing with, who’s “canceled,” and who’s up for question.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio should definitely know this considering his melanated wife and children.

But alas…

The politician was caught dancing to an R. Kelly song in the most public of public ways.

De Blasio was recently in South Carolina feeling out a presidential bid when he visited a Black church. While many Black people have either canceled or distanced themselves from R. Kelly, considering his alleged abuse history and non-paying a$$ proclivities, Victory Tabernacle Deliverance Temple was still singing “I Believe I Can Fly” loud and proud.

And De Blasio joined the musical selection, spreading his arms out like wings and everything. Peep the visuals below.

I wonder if the @NYCMayor realizes who sings this song 🤔 #SouthCarolina pic.twitter.com/zHOESeQDKU — Courtney Gross (@courtneycgross) March 10, 2019

According to New York Daily News, a spokesman for de Blasio said the mayor didn’t know “I Believe I Can Fly” was an R. Kelly song. “The Mayor wasn’t the church’s DJ, and he certainly can’t be expected to recognize every R. Kelly track. Thanks,” said the spokesman Eric Phillips.

Seems like de Blasio might want to research his sappy inspirational Black people songs in the future.