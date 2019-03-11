Mo’ Money: Shaquille O’Neal Hosts Grand Opening Of SHAQUILLE’S at L.A. LIVE With Tiffany Haddish, Diplo & More

Shaquille O’Neal hosted Tiffany Haddish, Diplo, Julian Edelman, Ross Butler and more in a VIP suite for an ultimate pre-game to watch the Los Angeles Lakers V Boston Celtics game prior to walking over to his new upscale restaurant SHAQUILLE’S at L.A. LIVE. Shaq’s children joined in on the fun with their father enjoying the food and music! Chef Matthew Silverman served the exclusive crowd signature bites from the SHAQUILLE’S L.A. LIVE menu throughout the evening including Shaq’s Famous Fried Chicken, BC Mac & Cheese, Shrimp & Grits, Deviled Eggs, Brisket Sliders, Black Pepper Biscuits, Fried Green Tomatoes, Banana Pudding and more along with specialty cocktails.