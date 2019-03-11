Melanin Movie Review: Here’s What PrettyBrown&Nerdy Thinks About Captain Marvel, “Thanos Ain’t Ready” [Video]

Black YouTuber Review Of Captain Marvel</h2

Captain Marvel did BIG numbers at the box office during its opening weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brie Larson’s superhero flick brought in the sixth biggest worldwide opener in MCU history with $455 million clocked at the box office.

Today, we get a review of the film from YouTuber PrettyBrown&Nerdy. Press play below and let us know if you agree with her thoughts on Marvel’s latest release.

On a 1-10 scale, how would you grade Captain Marvel?