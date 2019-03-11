YouTuber Jackie Aina Talks Inclusivity In The Beauty Industry [Video]

Jackie Aina Appears On The Today Show

Jackie Aina is more than just a beat face, she’s actually the NAACP’s YouTuber of the Year. The YouTube sensation/influencer recently appeared on The Today Show to talk inclusivity in the beauty world.

According to Jackie who started her channel while she was in the Army and has over 1 million followers, she’s noticed that brands are FINALLY catering to women of color and she’s called them out in the past for not doing so.

Watch her full Today Show interview below.

Go Jackie!