#LHHNY: Kimbella And Yandy Hash Out Whether Or Not They Are Still BFF’s In Reunion Sneak Peek [Video]

The Love & Hip-Hop: New York Reunion Special airs tonight at VH1 @ 8/7c and ahead of the premiere of part 1, we have a sneak peek of what you will tonight.

In this clip you’ll see a tearful Kimbella and Yandy hashing out the tension and awkwardness that has plagued their relationship for a long time.

