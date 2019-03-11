#LHHNY: Kimbella And Yandy Hash Out Whether Or Not They Are Still BFF’s In Reunion Sneak Peek [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Love & Hip-Hop New York Reunion Special Sneak Peek
The Love & Hip-Hop: New York Reunion Special airs tonight at VH1 @ 8/7c and ahead of the premiere of part 1, we have a sneak peek of what you will tonight.
In this clip you’ll see a tearful Kimbella and Yandy hashing out the tension and awkwardness that has plagued their relationship for a long time.
Thoughts?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.