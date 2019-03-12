Lauryn Hill Quietly Settles Foreclosure Over $1 Million Tax Debt (Exclusive)

R&B Singer Saves Family Home From Seven Figure Tax Suit

Lauryn Hill has saved her New Jersey mansion from foreclosure by quietly settling her home’s nearly $1 million tax debt, BOSSIP has learned.

The “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” singer has come to an agreement with the realty company that had foreclosed on her home and was gunning to get her out, according to court papers.

Last year, we exclusively revealed Rothman Realty LLC sued the hip-hop singer to foreclose her mansion after the company bought the tax certificate on her suburban mansion.

According to the suit, Hill didn’t pay the taxes on the property back in 2003, and plaintiff Rothman Realty LLC bought the tax lien and began paying the tax bills, which swelled to a total of $993,901, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The “Killing Me Softly” singer never responded to the foreclosure suit, so Rothman Realty got a judge to officially place Hill in default and put the home in foreclosure, court papers state. The realty company wanted Hill out of the mansion and the complete ownership of the property. The home was even set to be sold at Sheriff’s auction, with the proceeds used to pay Rothman Realty back, according to court papers.

But last month, Rothman Realty asked the judge to dismiss the case, because the company and Hill were able to make a deal outside of court. Lawyers for the real estate company said in court papers that the matter was “amicably adjusted,” however did not detail what the terms of the settlement were.

Hill bought the 5,000 square foot mansion in South Orange for $430,000 in 1997 – during the height of her fame with the Fugees, according to public records. The property, set on half an acre, is now worth an estimated $1.06 million.

Hill’s lawyer declined to comment on the case.