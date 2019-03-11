CACAW! Filth-Crusted Frittata YesJulz Shades Karen Civil & Scottie Beam, Gets Jazzy Jeffed Into The Aioli Abyss
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Black Twitter Vs. YesJulz (AGAIN)
Ah yes, our favorite culture-vulturing dumpster-dweller YesJulz returned for YET ANOTHER Black Twitter escort to the aioli abyss. This time, coming for respected media mavens (and proud Black women) Karen Civil and Scottie Beam in a headassey Easily Offended interview proving, once again, that she doesn’t respect the culture she shamelessly pillages on the daily.
Peep the latest deliciously messy YesJulz DRAGGING on the flip.
So, YesJulz opened her bird beak and said this…
Naturally, Karen Civil responded…
Scottie Beam, too…
Then all Hell broke loose…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.