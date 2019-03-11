Everything Is Sus: Jussie Smollet’s Nigerian Trainer Bros Corroborate That $3,500 Check Was For Training, Chicago PD Lying?

Jussie Smollett’s $3,500 Check Was For Training Say Osundairo Brothers

The Jussie Smollett saga takes yet another turn today as a key detail in the Chicago Police Department’s case is proven untrue.

According to TMZ, the Nigerian brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo, have now confirmed that the $3,500 check that Jussie wrote to them was indeed for “training and nutrition”.

During their self-aggrandizing press conference, Superintendent Eddie Johnson made a big deal of the “fact” that Jussie wrote the check specifically for the staged hate crime. The bros appear to be siding with Jussie on this particular aspect and that leaves a lot of room to speculate about what else CPD has fudged in their 16 count indictment against the Empire actor.

So, did the cops blatantly lie? Are the bros now covering for Jussie? Why did they take so long to address this? WHAT THE HELL IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING HERE?!?!

Guess we’ll find out next time on Jussieball-Z.