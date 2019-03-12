In Texas With The Vibes: Miguel & Cautious Clay Perform At Michelob ULTRA’s Pure Golden Hour Meditation Event At SXSW

Miguel, Cautious Clay and Bishop Briggs Perform at Michelob ULTRA’s Pure Golden Hour Meditation Event at SXSW

Sunday night in Texas, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold hosted SXSW’s first-ever sunset mass meditation event – Pure Golden Hour – in partnership with the Big Quiet at Austin’s Long Center for the Performing Arts. Inspired by the organic beer’s mission to help people find balance in life, the evening mixed mindfulness with social experiences and featured performances by Miguel as well as Bishop Briggs and Cautious Clay.

Jesse Israel of The Big Quiet lead over 2,000 guests in a sunset mass meditation experience guided by sound + participatory exercises. Miguel + Cautious Clay curated a unique performance of “Adorned”, and Bishop Briggs performed “Be Your Love” with The Big Quiet’s musical director Jenavieve Vargas on violin! Peep more event photos on the flip!