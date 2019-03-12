Idris Elba & VS Angels Hit The NYC Party Scene At The Fleur Room And Feroce At The Moxy Chelsea

Idris Elba, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes & More Party At The Fleur Room And Feroce At The Moxy Chelsea

NYC’s newest nightlife and culinary destinations opened at the Moxy Chelsea hotel this past weekend – and both the property’s sky-high club and Italian restaurant have already seen their fair share of famous faces. Located atop the hotel’s 35th floor, The Fleur Room’s floor-to-ceiling windows had film and fashion’s inner circle snapping photos all weekend long. On the first floor of the hotel, Feroce Ristorante was busy firing up delectable bites for VIP guests.