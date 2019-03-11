Congratulathhhhions: Kimbella & Juelz Santana Reportedly Expecting Baby #3
View this post on Instagram
Happily ever after with the man of my dreams. Here’s a peek at our engagement pictures. Happy Holidays from Mr & Mrs James. 🥰 Magazine @bcollectivemag by @stanlophotography Planning and Bridal Styling @vaingloriousbrides Groom Stylist @thegroomsgarcon Dress @JessicaAngelCollection Location, Design, and Florals @weddedevents Hair Nicky @nicky_b_on_hair Make-Up @kay.mua_ Grooming and Barber @Olali – olali_cuts Decor Rentals @glampartyrentals Video @dexterityproductions
Kimbella And Juelz Santana Reportedly Expecting A Baby
Kimbella and her hubby are reportedly preparing to welcome a new addition. The LHHNY star is said to be expecting her third bundle of joy. The Shade Room reports that Kimbella and Juelz Santana have a baby on the way despite the rapper’s 27-month prison sentence.
Kimbella will reportedly share the news during the LHHNY reunion.
Congratulathhhhionns to the happy couple!
View this post on Instagram
Cake & more cake 😍😋😌 #SantanaPutARingOnIt Photography @stanlophotography Floral Design @platinumbystacyann Draping @aboutthedetailsnyc @jaieventrentals Production @jewelgeorgieffweddings Event Rentals @evolutioneventrentals_nj @glampartyrentals Wedding Cake @sugarfetishcakery Cake Monogram and Decals @ten23designs
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.