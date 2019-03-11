Congratulathhhhions: Kimbella & Juelz Santana Reportedly Expecting Baby #3

- By Bossip Staff

Kimbella And Juelz Santana Reportedly Expecting A Baby

Kimbella and her hubby are reportedly preparing to welcome a new addition. The LHHNY star is said to be expecting her third bundle of joy. The Shade Room reports that Kimbella and Juelz Santana have a baby on the way despite the rapper’s 27-month prison sentence.

Kimbella will reportedly share the news during the LHHNY reunion.

Congratulathhhhionns to the happy couple!

