#LHHReunion: Kimbella AND Mariahlynn Each Had MAJOR Pregnancy Shockers While Twitter Came Through With 100% Pettiness
- By Bossip Staff
#LHHReunion Drama
Well that was quite en explosive reunion episode. There were pregnancy announcements new and old all night. First, Kimbella tried to give us Beyonce vibes with a fancy pregnancy reveal, but Yandy and a horde of Twitter fans had a lot of shrugs and side-eyes for her whole spectacle.
On the other hand there was Mariahlynn who tried to reveal a long-time love affair with Rich. She said they’d been together for eight years and he previously got her pregnant! What?! Meanwhile he didn’t seem to give half a damn, shrugging and refusing to have her back.
Yiiiiikes.
It all got ugly as hell very quickly and Twitter was giving us pure comedy the whole time. Take a look…
