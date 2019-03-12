BOSSIPSounds: Fatboy Izzo “Forbes List” Featuring Retta Slim

Rapper Fatboy Izzo Premieres New Music Video On BOSSIP

Fatboy Izzo raps about his evolution as an artist and a man for his new visual “Forbes List,” featuring Retta Slim.

Izzo, the brother of freestyle rapper Fred The Godson, said “Forbes List” will give his fans a sense of “how I’ve changed, where I’m taking my career, and how far I’m going to push myself as a person, and as an artist,” he told BOSSIP.

Shot by Les Visuals, “Forbes List” is a single off of Izzo’s album TLKBOUTIT Vol. 1: Endurance, which drops March 22.

“With the album ‘TLKBOUTIT Vol. 1: Endurance,’ the music is about the people getting to know Izzo,” he said. “Where I came from and where I’m going. I want people to know that I didn’t let my faults bring me down.”

The visual sees a bare-chested Izzo – joined by Retta Slim – rapping in a mansion and sipping Moet surrounded by a bevy of beauties. The pair then take to the streets in a Rolls Royce before pulling up on a group of school kids.

What do you think of the video?