“Let Me Speak To The Manager” Hall Of Fame: How YesJulz Became The Culture Vulture Final Boss Despised By So Many

YesJulz’s History Of Appropriation There’s been a lot of talk (and slander) directed at YesJulz aka Lady Yelawolf in the last 24 hours, especially after she name checked Karen Civil and Scottie Beam, throwing shots at two prominent black women in the culture. Julieanna Goddard, who got her start as an “influencer” and promoter in Florida has been getting dragged across social media at every turn of culture vulturing the game. So who is there so much disdain for her in the first place? Hit the flip and find out…

Classic white feminism, Julz feels attacked by Wale, now Wale is attacking and disrespecting "women"…nah he disrespected YOU! — Mouse (@Mouse_Jones) August 14, 2016 1. Back in 2016, Wale tweeted this out about frustrations with his music industry push: “Y’all make ppl famous .. And be mad they famous. F-ck u culture vultures Ol ‘I got 3 black friends’ head ass.” Hit dog holler Julz responded with: “& a man that takes shots at a lady Bc he is upset she gets more views than all his music videos combined is pretty corny.” Then Wale hit us with the receipts…we should have listened then: “Moaney in the middle. U can come on here and show out all u want .. We know u think black women hate u . We know u think black men want u.”

Julz should’ve been gone from the time she posted that tweet asking if she should wear a shirt that says “Niggas lie a lot” then proceeded to act oblivious like as if that wasn’t going to cause an uproar, she knew exactly what she was doing. — KHENNEDY 🌐 (@_KHENNEDY) March 12, 2019 2. The slander really started in 2017 when she posted a pic of a shirt with the N-word on it and asked everyone if she should wear it to a festival. She was promptly dropped from two events. She also tried to backtrack saying she’d never wear the shirt and it was a joke but the damage was done.

U doing it for Twitter but my girl really gon smack the shit out u… enjoy your day. pic.twitter.com/crPBp5U23r — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) June 26, 2017 3. Julz was, for some reason, asked about the big Joe Budden/Migos feud from a couple of years back and responded with a sharp “who” that led to a nasty back and forth between her, Budden and Cyn Santana, resulting in Budden posting screenshots and shutting it all down.

Yes Julz dancing with African kids in Uganda makes me cringe. https://t.co/ioFRIJdEoU — DONT BE STUPID. (@_BeGenius_) October 16, 2018 4. Late last year, Julz went on a trip to Uganda with Kanye West and caught flack, as beautifully explained in this Vice article, for the way white people take pics with African children as public image accessories.

Yes Julz really did a freestyle basically dissing the black community, enough is enough. — Baker (@BuzyBakerr) January 26, 2019 5. Just last month, Julz took to the radio to deliver a freestyle, Soulja Boy in tow, about how black people kill themselves. Straight up.

Julz Blandtana Spouted A Mayo-Drenched Apology About Her Racist Bars & STILL Got Dragged Back To The Whole Foods Tom's Deodorant Aisle https://t.co/o9RsBAhYqY pic.twitter.com/SFKeyYsEDM — Bossip (@Bossip) February 1, 2019 6. She apologized, but man, it wasn’t enough and the dragging was fierce.

You and your black friends. — Are You Valet? (@ScottieBeam) March 11, 2019 7. She inexplicably showed up on Murda Mook’s podcast and couldn’t help but keep black women’s name in her mouth, throwing shots at Scottie Beam and Karen Civil, looking a whole a$$ idiot.

That interview is prime example of what YesJulz has been doing from day one: targeting + dismissing black women and doing so in the presence of black men for protection + validation. It's the same iteration of critique because she keeps making the same transgressions — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) March 11, 2019

@YesJulz I’m not sure if you bumped your head before your interview. But I never spoke on you doing rolling loud. I could careless what opportunities are given to you because your blessings are not my blessings! I’ve been nothing but cordial to you — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) March 11, 2019

Free advice to any Black dude even contemplating defending Yes Julz, sit this one out dawg. pic.twitter.com/YL6ynLWXlj — Alvin aqua Blanco | Jabari Warrior (@Aqua174) March 11, 2019

I don’t even really know Scottie like that, but y’all letting this porcelain pigeon YesJulz utter any Black woman’s name and get out of pocket? Y’all want white cheeks that badly? Corny. — Frederick Joseph (SXSW) (@FredTJoseph) March 11, 2019

Yes Julz is garbage. Yes you are a culture vulture. And keep Black women’s names out of your mouth. https://t.co/BycYMANKUx — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) March 11, 2019

Yes Julz, in a room filled with black men, was dogging black women. Make it make sense — Jonathan/ Grookey fan acct 🇭🇹🇨🇦 (@Hiro_theKid) March 11, 2019