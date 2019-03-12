“Let Me Speak To The Manager” Hall Of Fame: How YesJulz Became The Culture Vulture Final Boss Despised By So Many
YesJulz’s History Of Appropriation
There’s been a lot of talk (and slander) directed at YesJulz aka Lady Yelawolf in the last 24 hours, especially after she name checked Karen Civil and Scottie Beam, throwing shots at two prominent black women in the culture. Julieanna Goddard, who got her start as an “influencer” and promoter in Florida has been getting dragged across social media at every turn of culture vulturing the game. So who is there so much disdain for her in the first place? Hit the flip and find out…
1. Back in 2016, Wale tweeted this out about frustrations with his music industry push: “Y’all make ppl famous .. And be mad they famous. F-ck u culture vultures Ol ‘I got 3 black friends’ head ass.” Hit dog holler Julz responded with: “& a man that takes shots at a lady Bc he is upset she gets more views than all his music videos combined is pretty corny.”
Then Wale hit us with the receipts…we should have listened then: “Moaney in the middle. U can come on here and show out all u want .. We know u think black women hate u . We know u think black men want u.”
2. The slander really started in 2017 when she posted a pic of a shirt with the N-word on it and asked everyone if she should wear it to a festival. She was promptly dropped from two events. She also tried to backtrack saying she’d never wear the shirt and it was a joke but the damage was done.
3. Julz was, for some reason, asked about the big Joe Budden/Migos feud from a couple of years back and responded with a sharp “who” that led to a nasty back and forth between her, Budden and Cyn Santana, resulting in Budden posting screenshots and shutting it all down.
4. Late last year, Julz went on a trip to Uganda with Kanye West and caught flack, as beautifully explained in this Vice article, for the way white people take pics with African children as public image accessories.
5. Just last month, Julz took to the radio to deliver a freestyle, Soulja Boy in tow, about how black people kill themselves. Straight up.
6. She apologized, but man, it wasn’t enough and the dragging was fierce.
Continue Slideshow
7. She inexplicably showed up on Murda Mook’s podcast and couldn’t help but keep black women’s name in her mouth, throwing shots at Scottie Beam and Karen Civil, looking a whole a$$ idiot.
