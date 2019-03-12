Yay Sports! Russell Westbrook Threatens To “F**k Up” MAGA Utah Jazz Fan And Wife For Racist Taunts, “Get On Your Knees Like You Used To”

Russell Westbrook’s Heated Exchange With Racist Heckling Utah Jazz Fan

Russell Westbrook aka “The Brodie” not to be trifled with ON the court and his opponents know this. Apparently, no one told a MAGA man and his wife that the same rules apply while Russy is sitting on the bench.

Last night, a video clip of Westbrook defending himself against racist attacks by two Utah Jazz fans went SUPER viral on Twitter and beyond.

Things get heated between Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz fans again. “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife,” he says. Not sure what these fans said to him, but he also had issues with Jazz fans during the postseason. pic.twitter.com/LquwRmLVNy — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 12, 2019

Obviously, the video clip doesn’t show what the fan said that set Russ off, but in the post-game interview, he explained what happened.

Russell Westbrook says the fan and his wife told him to “to get down on your knees like you’re used to” which is why he responded. “As for beating up his wife, I’ve never put my hand on a woman. I never will. Never been in any domestic violence before and never have," he said. pic.twitter.com/f9SugcpBTP — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 12, 2019

The gelatinous tub of mayo who was racistly heckling Russy played victim in an interview after the game.

Shane Keisel, the Jazz fan who was involved in a verbal altercation with Russell Westbrook during the Jazz loss to the Thunder, explains his side of what happened. @KSL5TV @kslsports #nba pic.twitter.com/ScCSRttTCg — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) March 12, 2019

If you believe that, then we’ve got a beach in Utah to sell you.

You may be asking yourself why we described Shane Keisel as a MAGA and there’s a perfectly good explanation…because he is. One quick search on Twitter revealed a treasure trove of tweets which suggests that he loves him some Donald Trump and hates him some n-words.

Yooo this dude WYLINNN pic.twitter.com/Ec1sRiFRAF — Blank (@Crumbzler) March 12, 2019

A debate over Russell’s reaction is currently raging on Twitter. Many are taking issue with the fact that he threatened to “f**k up” Shane’s wife. What do you think? Did Russy cross a line when he brought violence toward a woman into the argument?

