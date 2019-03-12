Yay Sports! Russell Westbrook Threatens To “F**k Up” MAGA Utah Jazz Fan And Wife For Racist Taunts, “Get On Your Knees Like You Used To”
Russell Westbrook’s Heated Exchange With Racist Heckling Utah Jazz Fan
Russell Westbrook aka “The Brodie” not to be trifled with ON the court and his opponents know this. Apparently, no one told a MAGA man and his wife that the same rules apply while Russy is sitting on the bench.
Last night, a video clip of Westbrook defending himself against racist attacks by two Utah Jazz fans went SUPER viral on Twitter and beyond.
Obviously, the video clip doesn’t show what the fan said that set Russ off, but in the post-game interview, he explained what happened.
The gelatinous tub of mayo who was racistly heckling Russy played victim in an interview after the game.
If you believe that, then we’ve got a beach in Utah to sell you.
You may be asking yourself why we described Shane Keisel as a MAGA and there’s a perfectly good explanation…because he is. One quick search on Twitter revealed a treasure trove of tweets which suggests that he loves him some Donald Trump and hates him some n-words.
A debate over Russell’s reaction is currently raging on Twitter. Many are taking issue with the fact that he threatened to “f**k up” Shane’s wife. What do you think? Did Russy cross a line when he brought violence toward a woman into the argument?
