Dipset Seeds: Kimbella Displays A Burgeoning Bump Full Of Juelz [First Photos]

Kimbella Shows A Clear Photo Of Her Baby Bump

Kimbella is really carrying a baby!

“Love And Hip Hop” veteran Kimbella shocked fans yesterday when she revealed she was pregnant to millions on their reunion special. Kimbella, 35, has chronicled the ups and downs of her relationship with rapper Juelz Santana for nearly a decade. Just this last year, Juelz was popped for carrying a concealed weapon and drugs into an NYC airport. The rapper followed up the setback with a proposal and a wedding.

Unfortunately, Juelz is about to serve nearly 2.5 years in jail over his airport incident. But his wife is resilient. Kim looks happy to be holding it down and preggers while he’s away.

Here is the first photo of her baby bump.

Beautiful! Congratulations to Kimbella and Juelz, we wish them all the best!