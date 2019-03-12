Thanks Andy! Did The #RHOA Reunion RUIN Cynthia Bailey & NeNe Leakes’ Friendship?
More details are surfacing from the RHOA reunion and it sounds like things got especially messy.
As previously reported the Atlanta housewives recently filmed their reunion and afterward NeNe Leakes surprisingly unfollowed nearly ALL of them; Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille and Tanya Sam. The only people she still follows are Marlo Hampton and Shamari DeVoe.
Now rumors are swirling that NeNe’s pissed at one housewife in particular; Cynthia Bailey.
According to TheJasmineBrand who spoke with a source, NeNe and Cynthia had a big blowup over some behind-the-scenes footage. The footage allegedly shows Cynthia plotting behind NeNe’s back and planning to bring someone she doesn’t get along with to an event.
“Allegedly, in the scene, Cynthia has a conversation with Kandi in which she tries to do damage control about a scene that NeNe was blindsided by. In the particular scene, Cynthia allegedly appears to be unaware that she’s being filmed, and that her mic is on.
While the specific details about the scene are scarce, TheJasmineBrand reports that their source says Cynthia lied to NeNe about the unwelcome guest in question.
“NeNe felt betrayed by Cynthia after she saw the footage of Cynthia trying to cover up what she did. Cynthia and NeNe have been gone through their ups and downs, but they’ve been good friends for years. I think NeNe was more shocked than anything.”
The source continues,
“I’m not sure if Cynthia knew that her mic was on, but the cameras caught her conversation with Kandi where she’s trying to cover the situation up. It looks super suspicious.”
Someone NeNe didn’t get along with? Hmmmmmmm, Kenya Moore maybe? Mind you Kenya showed up to Cynthia Bailey’s Seagrams Gin Peach Bellini launch, so maybe she’s the person who NeNe didn’t want to see.
If you listen to NeNe herself, there are two “weak chicks” trying to get Kenya back on the show.
Hmmmmm, interesting. Do YOU think NeNe and Cynthia had a falling out (again)? Cynthia was completely quiet on “Watch What Happens Live” when asked about NeNe unfollowing her.
TheJasmineBrand adds that NeNe and Porsha Williams will face off over allegations that NeNe pushed her during her during the closet scene on Sunday’s episode. Remember when Porsha was seen putting back on her belt?
“While Porsha is adamant that NeNe got physical with her, no footage has been released of the incident other than what was seen on the episode.”
Yikes. This is getting messy, messy, messy.
NeNe is denying that she was suspended from the show for being physical.
NeNe says the OGs are being targeted.
She’s also denying unfollowing Andy Cohen and said she wasn’t following him in the first place.
