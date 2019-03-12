ATL Teen Gets No Jail Time For Killing Two Adults And Baby In Crash — Families Of Victims Are FURIOUS

Teen Gets No Jail Time After Killing Three In Woodstock, GA Crash

An Atlanta teen was trashed in dozens of impact statements after killing three in 2017 car crash…but she still got off with no jail time.

#Breaking: Judge accepts plea for 18

Yo Zoe Reardon, who’s charged with hitting, killing 3 pedestrians , including 3 month old girl. She’ll serve 36 months probation instead of what could have been a max of 36

months behind bars. We’ll have latest on #Channel2at4 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/TopQV8aEzi — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) March 11, 2019

Zoe Reardon, 18, entered the plea to misdemeanor charges Monday morning, with her attorney saying she did not want to put the victims’ families through a trial.

The victims included Kaitlin Hunt and her 3-month-old daughter, Riley, along with their family friend, 61-year-old Kathy Deming. The group was reportedly headed to see a concert when they were struck. Reardon has maintained she never saw the group crossing the road that evening, and her defense has highlighted forensics to punctuate this was not a distracted driving case.

After 20 minutes of a memorial video montages played in court of the victims chronicled their lives, the judge sentenced the teen to 36 months probation. The teen will also get her license back after a year, pay fines and donate to a foundation centered around combating distracted driving. Under first-offender status, her record will be cleared when she completes the sentence.

“It’s ridiculous to say they walked out in front of you. That didn’t happen, and you know it didn’t happen,” said Kathy’s widow, Mike Deming in his impact statement. He also called interviews she did with local news a “slap in the face”, after claiming to be remorseful.

The Hunt family, also upset, sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News after the hearing:

“Our desire has always been for the woman who killed our daughter, Kaitlin Hunt; granddaughter, Riley Hunt; and dear friend Kathy Deming to be held accountable for her actions. “What happened is a tragedy on multiple levels, and there is no outcome that will make our family whole again. Court actions cannot heal us — we must continue to heal ourselves.”

