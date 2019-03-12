Pastor John Gray Fesses Up To “Emotional Affair” On Wife & Addresses $200K Whip Criticism On “The Real” [Video]

Pastor John Gray Addresses Cheating & Car Scandal With “The Real”

The ladies of The Real invited Pastor John Gray and his lovely wife Aventer to the couch yesterday, and they addressed some damning rumors about themselves. Previously, the couple made headlines after rumors swirled of the pastor cheating. There was also some outrage over a $200K Lamborghini purchase that many churchgoers found outrageous.

The pastor chose to clarify, in detail, the kind of affair he had on his wife and explains why he ended it.

Over a year ago, my wife and I were in a very difficult place in our marriage, and in that time, I began to converse with someone, other than a counselor, other than a pastoral leader, which is where I should have taken my issues and challenges, and began to converse, and I was even in the presence of that person one time. But being in the presence of someone is not the same as sleeping with them. I did not sleep with anyone, there’s no baby, there’s none of that. And so it’s important for me to take “responsibility for the areas where I did come up short. Sharing things about my marriage outside of my wife and outside of trusted counselors is an emotional affair. It was wrong. I take responsibility for that.”

Pastor John paused and then clarified that he never sexed anyone outside of his wife.

But I will not take responsibility for that which I did not do. As a pastor, it’s important for people to know that when I get up in that pulpit, I come not as a perfect man, but as a broken man, which is why we talked about these very things at the first sermon of our church. People act like this is something, you know, brand new, but we’ve walked through this, we have peace. But people don’t. So again, the genesis of this was over a year ago, but we talked about this in May at our church, and so we’re moving forward, we’re believing God, that this will be an opportunity for other people to heal. But I do want to set that record straight.

Here is the clip:

Hit the flip to see how the couple received criticism over their expensive car fetish.