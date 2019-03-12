For Your Viewing Pleasure: Khalid Keeps Things Colorful In His Brand New Visual For “Talk” [Video]

Khalid Just Released His Latest Music Video

Fresh off of his debut performance on Saturday Night Live, Khalid is back for the release of his latest music video–this time for his track, “Talk”.

This song is the lead single from his upcoming sophomore album, Free Spirit, and the video definitely captures just how free of a spirit Khalid is. We see the singer in a color-changing room doing everything from dancing with friends, to chilling on a car, to tryna holla at the girl in the next room over.

Peep the visual down below while we wait for his album to drop on April 5.