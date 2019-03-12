Must Be Nice: Luck Laden Virginia Woman Wins Lottery 30 Times In A Single Day

When you know – you know. This super lucky Richmond, VA player won $150,000 playing Pick 4 back on Feb. 11 by purchasing 30 TICKETS of the exact same winning numbers: 1-0-3-1. 😯💚 pic.twitter.com/Dpujgs98Dq — Virginia Lottery (@VirginiaLottery) March 11, 2019

Richmond Virginia Woman Wins Lottery 30 Times

A Richmond, Virginia woman is making national headlines for her tremendous luck. Ms. Deborah Brown is taking home a nice sum of money after she played the exact same numbers 30 times.

NBC News reports that on Feb. 11 Deborah Brown won the Virginia lottery 30 times after buying 30 Pick 4 tickets with the exact same combination — 1-0-3-1.

She told reporters that she saw those numbers “a couple times during the day” and decided to play them.

She initially bought 20 tickets at a Chesterfield County gas station before deciding to pick up 10 more.

The Pick 4 top prize for $1 play is $5,000, Deborah collected $150,000.

Must be niiiiice! Congrats, ma’am.